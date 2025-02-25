Fans shared some hilarious memes on social media after Pakistan got knocked out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 following New Zealand's win over Bangladesh in Group A. Mohammad Rizwan and his team needed Bangladesh to beat New Zealand in order to stay alive in the race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final race but that did not happen as the Black Caps dished out a dominant show, riding on Michael Bracewell's four-wicket haul and Rachin Ravindra's century to down Najmul Hossain Shanto and co. The win for New Zealand means they along with India qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals while Pakistan and Bangladesh are out. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: India, New Zealand Enter Semi-Finals From Group A; Pakistan, Bangladesh Knocked Out.

