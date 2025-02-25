Fans shared some hilarious memes on social media after Pakistan got knocked out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 following New Zealand's win over Bangladesh in Group A. Mohammad Rizwan and his team needed Bangladesh to beat New Zealand in order to stay alive in the race for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final race but that did not happen as the Black Caps dished out a dominant show, riding on Michael Bracewell's four-wicket haul and Rachin Ravindra's century to down Najmul Hossain Shanto and co. The win for New Zealand means they along with India qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals while Pakistan and Bangladesh are out. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table Updated: India, New Zealand Enter Semi-Finals From Group A; Pakistan, Bangladesh Knocked Out.

Pakistan's Journey in ICC Champions Trophy

ICC to Pakistan

Haha

Pakistan out of the Champions Trophy..🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/ImkBMuZp8d — Jo Kar (@i_am_gustakh) February 24, 2025

Apt!

Pakistan out from Champions Trophy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JAIlRUNslJ — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) February 24, 2025

New Zealand Today

'Pakistan Cricket For You'

Hosted an ICC tournament after 29 years. •Played 1st match on 19th February. •Virtually knocked out of the tournament on 23rd February. •Officially knocked out of the tournament on 24th February. That's Pakistan cricket for you!#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/7drT1X8LV9 — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) February 24, 2025

Funny

Pakistan Waited 29 years To Host a Major Tournament Just To get Knocked out in 4 Days. lets That Sink In #BanvsNz pic.twitter.com/f5WnnUBzqB — Akash Dixit (@di16618694) February 24, 2025

