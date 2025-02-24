Pakistan are out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24. Mohammad Rizwan and his team lost both their matches so far--against New Zealand (February 19) and India (February 23) and needed Bangladesh to defeat the Black Caps to stay alive in the race to make it to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. The defeat to India virtually knocked out Pakistan from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and now, they are out of contention to make the final four. The host nation will look forward to finishing their forgettable campaign with a consolation win when they take on Bangladesh on February 27. New Zealand and India qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals from Group A. Fan Holds Out Pakistan's Jersey With Virat Kohli's Name in Rawalpindi During BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Pic and Video).

Pakistan Knocked out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The defending champions Pakistan have been knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 within 6 days.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 24, 2025

