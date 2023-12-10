India Women finally win a match as they defeat England Women in the third and final T20I. Despite England winning the series 2-1, this win will provide the hosts some much needed confidence. Put in to bat first, England suffered collapse on a difficult wicket like the one similar to the second T20I. Heather Knight held one end and struck some crucial boundaries at the end taking England's score to 126. Saika Ishaque picked three wickets and was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Chasing it. India were cautious and with Smriti Mandhana leading charge, they made their way over the finishing line. ‘Kya RCB Waalo…’ Anushka Sharma Remains Unsold at WPL 2024 Auction, Fans React.

India Bags Five-Wicket Victory in 3rd T20I

