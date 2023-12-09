As the WPL 2024 auction got hosted at Mumbai on December 9, Saturday, a cricketer from Madhya Pradesh was up for the grab for the franchises named Anushka Sharma, who got unsold as none of the franchises shows interested. Since the cricketer's name was the same as star cricketer Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, fans took to social media and reacted on the similarity of names. Royal Challengers Bangalore Team in WPL 2024: Players Bought by RCB-W at Women’s Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.
Anushka Sharma Remains Unsold at WPL 2024 Auction
All-rounder Anushka Sharma from India is UNSOLD.#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023
Kya RCB Waalo
Anushka Sharma is unsold 😳. Kya RCB waalo le lete .#WPLAuctiononJioCinema #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/UH0e2Zv3Ac
— Akki (@AkshayC07562271) December 9, 2023
RCB Could Have Wasted A Spot
RCB could have even wasted a spot for that... 😅
— Deepak Singh (@deepakds1308) December 9, 2023
Some Fans React With Memes and Jokes
Kohli to Rcb owners: https://t.co/kqTzPubsqE pic.twitter.com/iP7wWz9OEn
— KK (@_Dear__Zindagi_) December 9, 2023
More Fans Share Memes
Same energy https://t.co/AdjGwDySMJ pic.twitter.com/X8rTUqnXDW
— Ro45™ (@R45xMi) December 9, 2023
Shame on You
This is the reason @imVkohli doesn’t want to win IPL titles for you @RCBTweets
Shame on you! 😑😅😂 https://t.co/9cCLf7ldhG
— petrichor’ (@St_Rottenmang0) December 9, 2023
A Few More Fans Share Memes
😭💔. https://t.co/Cmzax1cObS pic.twitter.com/gi8wSI8LUU
— Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) December 9, 2023
