As the WPL 2024 auction got hosted at Mumbai on December 9, Saturday, a cricketer from Madhya Pradesh was up for the grab for the franchises named Anushka Sharma, who got unsold as none of the franchises shows interested. Since the cricketer's name was the same as star cricketer Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, fans took to social media and reacted on the similarity of names. Royal Challengers Bangalore Team in WPL 2024: Players Bought by RCB-W at Women’s Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Anushka Sharma Remains Unsold at WPL 2024 Auction

RCB could have even wasted a spot for that... 😅 — Deepak Singh (@deepakds1308) December 9, 2023

This is the reason @imVkohli doesn’t want to win IPL titles for you @RCBTweets Shame on you! 😑😅😂 https://t.co/9cCLf7ldhG — petrichor’ (@St_Rottenmang0) December 9, 2023

