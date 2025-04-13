In a recent video posted on the Instagram page of 'yourfoodlab', former India national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly revealed a funny story to Sanjyot Keer of how the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar once tricked him into eating crocodile meat. Sourav Ganguly said that once when they were in Kenya, Sachin Tendulkar had asked the chef of a restaurant they were in to prepare crocodile meat nicely and serve it to Ganguly saying it to be chicken. Sourav Ganguly also cleared that he had failed to differentiate and Tendulkar himself revealed to him that it was crocodile meat. Sourav Ganguly Seen in a New Avatar! Former Indian Cricketer Wears Police Uniform As He Features in Promo for Netflix's 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' (Watch Video).

Sourav Ganguly on Sachin Tendulkar Tricking Him:

