Ahead of their Test series against England, South Africa are facing England Lions in a four-day practice game. The match will be played from August 09, 2022 to August 12, 2022 at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Live telecast is not available of the clash but fans can tune into the Kent Cricket official YouTube page to watch the action live.

Live Streaming Details

Day 2 of the #Proteas' Tour match continues Catch the game LIVE right here https://t.co/16H7RXF8ER#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 10, 2022

Watch Live Here

