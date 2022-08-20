Sri Lanka have announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 competition which will be played in UAE. Dasun Shanaka will lead the team while Charith Asalanka will be his deputy for the tournament which is scheduled to begin on August 27, 2022. Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in their opening fixture.

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka's squad for the 2022 Asia Cup is out! Details ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) August 20, 2022

