Disney Star has acquired the rights to broadcast all of Australia's men's and women's international games for the next seven years. Disney Star has taken over the rights from Sony who held this since the 2017-18 season. Star Sports Network has announced the same in the form of a video promo where Australian players are seen announcing the news of the acquisition. The video package is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Old Or New? Fans Divided After Changed Ball Given to England Shines More Than the Former During Day 5 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test

Star Sports Acquires Broadcasting Rights of Cricket Australia

We're here to serve some great @CricketAUS action! 💃🙌🏼 Get ready for the Aussie way of cricket, July 2023 onwards, exclusively on Star Sports Network!#CricketAUSonStar pic.twitter.com/t1jAxFXO84 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 31, 2023

