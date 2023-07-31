The Ashes 2023 has been full of controversies and even on the final Day of the entire tour it sees multiple controversies. This time, England requested changing of the old ball due to it getting out of shape. Umpires obliged as the ball failed the ring Test and replaced with another old ball from their reserves. Although fans spotted that the new ball had more shine and it was not a like for like replacement of the ball. They were divided whether it is fair to replace the old ball with another old ball with features like a new ball and shared opinions and memes on twitter. Oops! Ben Stokes ‘Drops’ Steve Smith’s Catch While Celebrating, DRS Rules It Not Out After He Controversially Reviewed Decision During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 5th Test (Watch Video).

Cheating

This is straight up cheating, dharmasena to rescue again https://t.co/xrQf3vjBsF — Danyal (@Danny_danyal23) July 31, 2023

What Happened?

Why is there a meltdown over this? https://t.co/imK3cz0o14 — Ⓜ️🅾️kgalaka (@Sea_T_F) July 31, 2023

Horrendous

A picture paints a thousand words. no way the new ball looks as similar as the old one. Ricky Ponting is right, it needs to be investigated. No way two Elite level umpires can make a horrendous blunder like this. #Ashes #ENGvAUS https://t.co/yq83Ausu8u — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) July 31, 2023

It Was Worked On For Reverse Swing

One ball has been worked on for reverse swing, one for conventional. https://t.co/4ZX3QrXxgN — Philip Chapman 🏏🐝 (@pgpchappers) July 31, 2023

Fans Share Meme

Old ball new ball pic.twitter.com/bZ92lTFfrL — Ben Quagliata (@bensquag) July 31, 2023

Fans Provide Explanation

There’s another shot of new ball vs old - mind pointing out the rough side? pic.twitter.com/nXYm4itkEF — unigarb (@uniswapdegen) July 31, 2023

