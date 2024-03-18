Shamar Joseph will be showcasing his talent in front of the Indian crowd as he is all set to play for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2024. Shamar has arrived in India and has joined the LSG squad ahead of the IPL 2024. The franchise uploaded a video of him practising in the nets and was seen bowling with his full energy. Joseph also gave a heartfelt smile after he bowled the ball, which was as same as he gave when the right-handed pacer dismantled Australia at the Gabba in February this year. ‘Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand’ LSG Give Fans Reminder of Shamar Joseph’s Brisbane Heroics As He Joins Franchise Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Shamar Joseph Replicates 'Gabba' Smile At LSG Nets

Come for the delivery, stay for the smile 🫠💙 pic.twitter.com/ojdNaOLUgH — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 18, 2024

