Steve Smith on Thursday, became the fastest-ever batsman to score 8000 Test runs, achieving this feat during the third Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 24. Smith reached 8000 Test runs in 151 innings, one less than the Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara.

See Tweet:

A new world record for Steve Smith! The fastest player ever to 8,000 Test runs #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/xmC7iSM7uN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 24, 2022

