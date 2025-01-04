India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the fifth Test, also known as ‘Pink Test’ of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. The final Test is a must-win match for India with the hosts already having a 2-1 lead in the series. Although the Indian batting lineup collapsed below 200 runs, the pacers provided the visitors something to cheer, picking up wickets in quick succession. But experienced batter Steve Smith was still at the crease, playing an anchor role in the Australian innings. India needed his wicket. Prasidh Krishna provided the breakthrough with a perfect delivery finding an edge of Smith’s bat as KL Rahul took the low catch in slips. Watch the video below. ‘Yes Bumrah There Is Your Man Now’: Virat Kohli Encourages Jasprit Bumrah as He Bowls to Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Prasidh Krishna Picks Up Steve Smith's Wicket

