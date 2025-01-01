The BGT 2024-25 series is hanging in balance with the Australia national cricket team leading the five-match series against the India national cricket team. The fifth and final Test between India and Australia will be played in Sydney on January 3. The game has much importance for both sides with a Border-Gavaskar trophy and a place in the WTC 2023-25 final on the line. But there is one more significant aspect to the IND vs AUS 5th Test. It is known as the Pink Test. Know the reason behind the match being called the Pink Test. India Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs Australia: Check Predicted Playing XI for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Must Win Match in Sydney.

Why Is the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 is Called Pink Test?

The Pink Test is a tradition in cricket that takes place every year during the first Test match of the year in Australia. The history started to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer. The noble cause is to support of the McGrath Foundation which was established by former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath after his wife was detected positive and died due to the disease. The tradition started in 2009 as the foundation was established in 2008. BGT 2024-25: India and Australia National Cricket Teams meet Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Ahead of IND vs Aus 5th Test At Sydney (See Pics).

There will be a few changes for the Test like the Sydney Cricket Stadium in Sydney will be turned pink including stands, decorations and signages. Australian players will wear pink caps, jersey numbers, and names while opponents will have pink bands on their arms. The third day of the Test is officially named Jane McGrath Day in memory of Glenn McGrath's wife.

