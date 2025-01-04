India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. the final Test is a must-win match for India with the hosts already having a 2-1 lead in the series. The series already saw some tension between players on the field and similar was the case in the ‘Pink Test’. 19-year-old Sam Konstas showed aggression against the Indian pacers and tried to attack Jasprit Bumrah in the Boxing Day Test also. In the fifth Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas went against each other when the 19-year-old batter irritated the Indian pacer. Bumrah responded with a wicket on the other end. The storyline continued on day 2 with Virat Kohli encouraging Bumrah to go at Konstas and said, “Yes Bumrah there is your man now”. Bumrah not only frustrated the young batter, who tried unorthodox techniques against the pacer but later called him ‘Num 10 batter’. Watch the video below. Rohit Sharma, After 'Opting To Rest', Walks Out to the Field; Chats With Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Virat Kohli Encouraging Jasprit Bumrah to Attack Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25

The most talked about contest from the Sydney Test that even got #ViratKohli wear his emotions on his sleeve, delivering pure Stump Mic Gold! 🗣️#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 5th Test, Day 2 | LIVE NOW | #BorderGavaskarTrophy #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/vPSGNHc1H2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)