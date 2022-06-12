Tap and Raun, a pub in Upper Broughton in the East Midlands, which is co-owned by veteran English cricketer Stuart Broad was damaged in fire. Broad, who is part of the England team competing against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, said that no one was hurt. The fire was first reported at 3.22 am on Saturday morning after breaking out on the roof and on the first floor of the pub. Stuart Broad owns the bar alongside his former teammate Harry Gurney.

I couldn’t believe the news this morning. Not sure I still can. Our wonderful Pub @tapandruncw caught fire in the early hours. Thankfully no one was hurt, the Nottinghamshire Fire Service were incredible in their efforts & thank you to the villagers for the wonderful support & pic.twitter.com/tVH8ivOvmy — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 11, 2022

Support & sorry for the disruption. Thinking of our awesome staff today, every single person there has created a special pub for the community. It hurts right now but we will come out the other side @gurneyhf @AvrilGurney pic.twitter.com/vEgFPby1zI — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)