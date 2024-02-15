Glenn Phillips went on to grab a sensational diving one-handed catch which helped in the dismissal of Keegan Peterson. It was a fuller delivery which was pitched outside off by Matt Henry. Peterson was looking to hit it through the backward point but Glenn Phillips was there to dive and took a one-handed outstanding catch. Peterson fell short of his half-century as he departed for 43 runs in 79 balls. Latest ICC Rankings: Mohammad Nabi Replaces Shakib Al Hasan As No 1 ODI All-Rounder.

Watch The One-Handed Catch Here

An incredible catch by Glenn Phillips as he takes the wicket of Petersen 🔥🏏@BLACKCAPS v South Africa: 2nd Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/zTOYDW3Bq7— TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) February 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)