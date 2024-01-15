Stunner! Nathan Smith Takes a Diving Catch To Dismiss Katene Clarke During Wellington vs Northern Districts Super Smash 2023–24 Match (Watch Video)

In the match between Wellington vs Northern Districts Nathan Smith went on to take a sensational catch. Scroll down to watch the video.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 15, 2024 04:51 PM IST

During the Northern Districts' chase for 103 runs in the Super Smash 2023–24 match against Wellington, batsman Katene Clarke hit a shot during the fourth over which went high enough but was unable to get to maximum distance and was then caught by Wellington's Nathan Smith for a stunning diving catch which was appreciated by everyone present in the ground. Northern Districts still went on to win the match by seven wickets. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 21 Runs in 2nd T20I 2024; Adam Milne Takes Four Wickets, Finn Allen Shines With 74 Runs As Kiwis Go 2–0 Up.

Watch Video Here

Dream11 Super Smash Katene Clarke Katene Clarke Dismissal Nathan Smith
Dream11 Super Smash Katene Clarke Katene Clarke Dismissal Nathan Smith Nathan Smith Catch Super Smash Super Smash 2023-24 Super Smash 2023–24 Highlights Wellington vs Northern Districts Wellington vs Northern Districts Super Smash 2023–24
