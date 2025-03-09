Despite Rohit Sharma being the captain, multiple players have admitted that Virat Kohli is still part of the leadership group and he shares his views whenever he thinks it is required. A glimpse of that was observed during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final when he was spotted providing Rohit Sharma with some captaincy tips and co-incidentally wicket falls in the next three overs. Fans loved to see the ex-India captain in action and the video went viral on social media. ‘Phir Se Haar Gya…’ Gautam Gambhir and Others React After Captain Rohit Sharma Loses His 12th Consecutive Toss in ODIs During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Captain Virat Kohli? Viral Video Shows Star Indian Cricket Giving Captaincy Tips to Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli giving tips to Rohit Sharma leading to a wicket in the very next over. pic.twitter.com/OPQL04tj1i — a (@kollytard) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)