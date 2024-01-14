New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 21 runs in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, January 14. Batting first, Finn Allen top-scored with 74 runs off 41 balls, which included seven fours and five sixes. The opening batsman's fireworks helped New Zealand score 194/8. Chasing the steep total, Pakistan lost both openers quickly in just two overs before Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman scored 66 and 50 each, keeping Pakistan in the chase with an 87-run partnership. But New Zealand fought back, dismissing both these set batters while the others in the middle and lower-middle order failed to make a mark. Adam Milne was the best bowler for the Kiwis, taking four wickets. With this win, New Zealand have taken a 2-0 lead in this five-match series. Babar Azam Checks on Cameraman After Daryl Mitchell’s Six Hits Camera During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Result

Adam Milne's impressive display with the ball helped New Zealand to a win in the second #NZvPAK T20I 🔥 📝: https://t.co/q9DcvZvacH pic.twitter.com/HlC2g2haC5 — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)