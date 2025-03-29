After winning the NZ vs PAK T20I series 2025 4-1, New Zealand national cricket team NZ vs PAK ODI series 2025 with a win too. The hosts won by a good 73 runs against the Pakistan national cricket team in the NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 at McLean Park in Napier, enjoying an early lead in the three-match ODI series. Losing the toss and being made to bat first, the New Zealand cricket team posted a huge total of 344/9, riding on Mark Chapman's brilliant century (132 runs), Daryl Mitchell's 76, and debutant Muhammad Abbas's fifty on debut. Irfan Khan Niazi picked three wickets for Pakistan. Visitors Pakistan cricket team fought only to some extent when star batter Babar Azam pulled up a 78-run knock, and Salman Ali Agha added a 58. Pakistan were bundled for just 271 runs in just 44.1 overs. Nathan Smith was the star bowler with four wickets. Muhammad Abbas Registers Fastest Fifty on ODI Debut To Break Krunal Pandya's Record, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025.

NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025:

Mark Chapman’s ton set the stage for New Zealand’s victory in the ODI series opener against Pakistan in Napier 🔥 📝 #NZvPAK: https://t.co/6nGffvyuE2 pic.twitter.com/IP9E0sdss9 — ICC (@ICC) March 29, 2025

