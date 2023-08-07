Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, star cricketer KL Rahul and Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore met and interacted with the participants of a high-performance level 3 coach certificate course at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The BCCI took to social media to share pictures from the three sessions where these three, who were speakers, spoke about the various dimensions of high-performance coaching after which the participants engaged in leadership-building activities. ‘You Talkin’ to Me?’ Rohit Sharma’s Insta Post Is About Swag and Elegance As He Enjoys Break Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 (See Pic).

See Pics Here

As we wrap up the High Performance Level 3 Coach Certificate Course here is a round up of the events from the NCA Performance Coaches Symposium. Mr. KL Rahul, Mr. Sunil Chettri and Mr. Venky Mysore interacted with the participants by lending their perspectives on the different… pic.twitter.com/EjMEFOeyrg — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2023

