Indian captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to social media to share a message of how he would celebrate Diwali meaningfully this season, especially with the second wave having hit the nation earlier this year. In a video, he urged fans to stay tuned to his Pinterest account for his tips on celebrating Diwali meaningfully. This was supposed to be a message on awareness about the pollution and other environmental concerns that surface during Diwali but netizens were furious with this message and following this video, they took to Twitter to vent their anger towards the Indian captain. And in a short while #SunoKohli started trending on Twitter.

This was the video by Kohli:

Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' - link in bio 🪔@Pinterest#diwali2021 #AD pic.twitter.com/KKFxyK3UTG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2021

Check out few tweets by the netizens below:

Read this tweet:

#SunoKohli We don't need any environment friendly tips from you to celebrate Diwali.. Thank you.. pic.twitter.com/k67MTleFTH — MicroMan (@mahendra_swamy) October 18, 2021

This one came from Kohli owning a lot of cars:

#SunoKohli Stop using car and AC it's very harmful for environment. pic.twitter.com/Xsvt5epasT — PrIyAnShU (@it_LEGEND) October 17, 2021

See this tweet:

'We know'

#SunoKohli we know how to celebrate our festives . pic.twitter.com/95nJN8Lcwr — Farms Before Malls (@25_to_remember) October 17, 2021

'Is bar jorse'

