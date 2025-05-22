Suryakumar Yadav Receives MOTM Award With Umbrella As Rain Crashes MI vs DC IPL 2025 Presentation Ceremony at Wankhede Stadium (Watch Video)

Suryakumar Yadav was seen receiving his Man of the Match (MOTM) award with an umbrella in his hand as rain crashed the MI vs DC IPL 2025 post-match presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21. There was no sign of downpour during the MI vs DC game and the heavens opened up big time after the match, cutting short the presentation ceremony. Presenter and commentator Harsha Bhogle interviewed Suryakumar Yadav under unique circumstances with the cricketer holding the umbrella above the two of them, the video of which has gone viral. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have become the fourth and final team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine As Five-Time Champions Eliminate Delhi Capitals.

Rain Crashes MI vs DC Post-Match Presentation, Suryakumar Yadav Receives MOTM Award With Umbrella

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)