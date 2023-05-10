Suryakumar Yadav won the Man of the Match award for his splendid 83 off 35 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 9. The Mumbai Indians' batter entertained the Wankhede crowd with some delightful strokes as he helped the five-time champions register a comprehensive victory in this contest. 'SKY Has No Limit!' Fans Praise Suryakumar Yadav After His 83-Run Knock in MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Wins Man of the Match Award

He came, he saw & he muscled his way to a match-winning 8⃣3⃣! 👏 👏 For his breathtaking knock, @surya_14kumar bagged the Player of the Match award as @mipaltan beat #RCB. 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ooQkYwbrnL#TATAIPL | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZWldSs06nu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2023

