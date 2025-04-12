Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal and other Royal Challengers Bengaluru players paid a visit to the Baba Shyam temple in Jaipur and sought blessings ahead of the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match. The RCB stars offered their prayers and pictures of them at the Baba Shyam temple have gone viral on social media. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to return to winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals on April 13 in an afternoon match. Rajasthan Royals also will hope that playing at home brings about a change in fortunes. Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Upset With Rajat Patidar's Captaincy During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Star Cricketer Involved in Intense Chat With Dinesh Karthik.

RCB Players Visit Baba Shyam Temple in Jaipur

Sikar, Rajasthan: Players from the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore visited Baba Shyam Temple to seek blessings pic.twitter.com/Rv8RnRYp0S — IANS (@ians_india) April 12, 2025

