West Indies batter Tagnarine Chanderpaul hit a brilliant double century against Zimbabwe in the ZIM vs WI 1st Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. By doing this, he emulated his father Shivnarine, who is widely known as one greatest West Indies batters of all time. Meanwhile, Tagnarine and Shivanrine Chanderpaul have become the second-ever father-son duo to have scored a double century in Test cricket. The former Pakistani duo of Hanif Mohammed and Shoaib Mohammed are the only other names on this list. 'Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye' Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha' (Watch Video).

Tagnarine-Shivnarine Become Second Father-Son Duo to Score Double Hundreds in Tests

Father and son with Test double century: Hanif & Shoaib Mohammad🇵🇰 Shiv & Tagenarine Chanderpaul ☘️ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 6, 2023

