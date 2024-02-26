India bagged a memorable series victory against England as they won the 4th Test of the series and took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. With this they continue their domination at home against visiting sides. After beating Australia in 2023, they have now continued the winning streak against England too. India is yet to lose a series at their home since 2013 and this is their 17th consecutive series victory. This series win makes the team with the longest win streak at home in history of Test cricket with Australia at 10, West Indies and New Zealand at 8 each. ‘Thank You Rohit Bhaiya, Rahul Sir…’, Dhruv Jurel Shows Gratitude to Team India Captain and Coach Following Man of the Match Performance in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 at Ranchi (See Post).

Team India Create History As They Register Longest Win Streak At Home

𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 🙌#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 register their 17th successive series win at home 👏👏#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Bh4Tf3H9mz — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2024

