Indian Cricket Team are likely to unveil their special jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 which is going to be held in Australia next month. BCCI have already announced the squad that will fight for the global title in the shortest format. Following the team announcement, India's official jersey sponsor MPL Sports dropped the biggest hint of the men in blue's new kit for the T20 World Cup by sharing a video on social media in which skipper Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer all have featured. Team India Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be Revealed Soon (Watch Video)

Check the video of MPL Sports:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)