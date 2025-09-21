Indian opener Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan ace speedster Shaheen Afridi were involved in a heated exchange of words during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The incident happened during the first ball of the first over of India's innings. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled a bouncer, and Abhishek hit a six over the wicketkeeper's head. After hitting the six, Abhishek and Shaheen engaged in a war of words. Below is the viral video of the incident. Mohammad Nawaz Run Out Video: Watch Suryakumar Yadav Nail Stunning Direct Hit to Dismiss Pakistan All-Rounder During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Abhishek Sharma, Shaheen Afridi Involved in heated Exchange

