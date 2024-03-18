Indian batsman Tilak Varma has showcased a lot of promise in the Indian Premier League, due to which he earned a spot in the Indian side. Tilak was one of the main performers of Mumbai Indians in the previous two editions of the Indian Premier League, the left-handed young Indian batter is all set to repeat his performance in the 17th edition of the tournament. MI uploaded a video of Tilak doing batting practice in the nets in which he could be seen hitting long sixes. Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With Daughter Samaira Ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians Star Shares Instagram Story (See Pic)

Tilak Varma Sweats It Out In The Mumbai Indians Nets

