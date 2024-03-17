Rohit Sharma spent some quality time with his daughter Samaira ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Indian captain is coming off a spectacular Test series win against England and he will look to make a mark in IPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians. Rohit will feature for the five-time champions as a batter with Hardik Pandya replacing him as skipper earlier on. Ahead of what promises to be a fascinating season, the 36-year-old was seen enjoying some time off with his daughter. He shared a picture on his Instagram story where he was seen sitting while his daughter Samaira fed rabbits. India Captain Rohit Sharma Meets Ed Sheeran Ahead of IPL 2024.

Rohit Sharma Spends Time With Daughter Samaira

Captain Rohit Sharma enjoying off time with his daughter Sammy 📸! pic.twitter.com/8jC1vHfUGN — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 17, 2024

