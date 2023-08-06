The second T20I match between India and West Indies saw India batter, Tilak Varma, in his second international T20I match, slam his maiden fifty. The left-handed batter achieved the feat in 38 balls, slamming five fours and one six.

Tilak Varma Scores His Maiden International Half-Century

Maiden T20I FIFTY for @TilakV9 👏👏 What a fine knock this has been by the youngster. Live - https://t.co/mhKN4Dq5T0… #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/JpYUP2M7ho — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2023

