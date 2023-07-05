Ba11sy Trichy would cross swords with Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli and it will start at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen to watch live streaming of the match can do so on the FanCode app and website.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

An action-packed league stage is coming to a close. With @Ba11syTrichy out of the race, @NRKTNPL would love a victory, carrying the momentum into the playoffs. Tune-in to #BTvNRK at #TNPLOnStarSports Today | 7 PM onwards | Star Sports 3 & Star Sports Tamil#TNPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Xk8ykTogWa — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2023

