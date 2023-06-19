Lyca Kovai Kings will take on Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Monday, June 19. The match would be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul and it will begin at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Tamil channels. Fans interested in watching this match online, can do so on the FanCode app and website. ‘Leap of Faith’ Murugan Ashwin Takes Sensational Flying Catch During TNPL 2023 Match Between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons (Watch Video).

TNPL 2023 Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies Live

