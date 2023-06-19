The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match between Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers saw a spectacular catch being pulled off by Siechem’s Murugan Ashwin. The catch happened during the 3.3 overs when the batsman, S Arun, tried to play a risky shot but ended up hitting the ball which went high up in the air and the fielder, Murugan Ashwin, dived full length to grab the ball in just one hand. G Ajitesh Scores First Century of TNPL 2023, Achieves Feat During Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings.

Leap of Faith

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)