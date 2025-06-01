In the penultimate match of the Indian Premier League 2025, two in-form teams, who have had a great run in the tournament, will face each other in Qualifier 2 on June 1. Punjab Kings, who finished as table-toppers in the league stage, will take on Mumbai Indians, who secured the final playoff spot in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. Notably, PBKS suffered a defeat in Qualifier 1, while MI achieved success in the Eliminator. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with the winner moving to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the competition final. PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 Match.

