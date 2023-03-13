Match no 11 of the Women's Premier League 2023 will see Delhi Capitals clashing swords with Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Monday, March 13. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi Capitals came back strong after defeat against Mumbai Indians with a win against Gujarat Giants. Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand are yet to win after playing four game and are in a desperate situation. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

Today's WPL Match - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

