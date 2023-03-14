Match no 12 of the Women's Premier League 2023 will see Mumbai Indians crossfire with Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, March 14. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mumbai Indians are on a rampaging run and yet to lose a game after playing four matches. Gujarat Giants on the other hand won only one after playing four game and are in a desperate situation. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

Today's WPL Match -Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

