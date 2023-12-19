South Africa level the ODI series against India as they defeat India by eight wickets in the 2nd ODI at Gqeberha. India were put in to bat first in the match and struggled to get going in the innings. Despite Sai Sudharshan scoring a consecutive second half-century, he didn't get much support and except Kl Rahul nobody could steady India's ship as the South African bowlers led by Nandre Burger (3/30) charged in. Chasing India's score of 212, the South African openers were dominant and led by Toni De Zorzi's century, they stitched a 130-run partnership from where it was a cruise for the rest of the Proteas batters. Tony De Zorzi Scores Maiden One Day International Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023.

South Africa Secure Eight Wicket Win Over India in 2nd ODI

THE PROTEAS LEVEL THE SERIES 💪 The Proteas bounce back in emphatic fashion led by a stunning madien century by Tony de Zorzi 👌 What A Victory! 🇿🇦#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ENjUy3W1EX — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 19, 2023

