Tony De Zorzi play an astounding knock against India at Gqeberha as he scores a scintillating century taking South Africa to the doorsteps of victory in the 2nd ODI. South Africa chased India's total in the second innings and Tony survived the initial new ball burst and then took the bowlers on, playing some tremendous and powerful shots cruising to his century in just 109 deliveries. ‘From Collision to Coalition!’ CSK Share Video of MS Dhoni ‘Pushing Away’ Mustafizur Rahman After Signing Bangladesh Pacer at IPL 2024 Auction.

Tony De Zorzi Scores Maiden ODI Century

TON FOR TONY 💯 A touch of brilliant from Tony de Zorzi to notch his maiden ODI century for the Proteas 🇿🇦🏏 A 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ reason to ❤ Tony #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/uhgQ3XckM5 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 19, 2023

