Rohan Gavaskar reacts after Dinesh Karthik posts a picture with Sunil Gavaskar from Wimbledon.

When dk made his debut for India , he took my spot in the playing 11 against England . He has now taken my spot at Wimbledon too 😂😂. Hope you guys had some strawberries and cream and washed it down with some pimms , buddy . https://t.co/4xyLEWNN9a — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) July 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)