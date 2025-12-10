Before Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricket's biggest poster boy was legend Sunil Gavaskar. His heroics with the bat in an era when West Indies, Australia and others boasted of significant bowling strength has become legendary and as a result, he has a massive fan following across generations. After the India vs South Africa first T20I 2025 at Cuttack, when commentators were returning to the Team Hotel. the car carrying Gavaskar and his colleague commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa was surrounded as fans wanted to click pictures. Mbangwa was amazed by the situation and shared the video on Instagram. India Defeat South Africa by 101 Runs in 1st T20I 2025; Hardik Pandya, Bowlers Power Hosts to Dominant Victory.

Crowd Surround Car Carrying Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Mpumelelo Mbangwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa)

