Trans cricketer Anaya Bangar shared a throwback video with Virat Kohli on Instagram while reiterating her wish to represent the India Women's National Cricket Team. Before undergoing HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy), Anaya Bangar was known as Aryan and the video was from that time. The viral Instagram video showed Virat Kohli sharing some tips, where the Indian cricket great goes on to explain the difference between having faith in one's abilities in contrast to hoping everything would go well on the field. While sharing the video, Anaya Bangar wrote, "Back then, just a kid listening to tips from Virat. Today, I’m fighting for a chance to represent India women’s. The dream has never changed." Anaya Bangar earlier had shared the results of HRT to show the impact of Hormone Therapy on athletic performance and called for a dialogue on the inclusion of trans cricketers in women's cricket. Anaya Bangar Shares Her HRT Results, Urges BCCI and ICC To Initiate A Dialogue On Transgender Women's Inclusion in Women's Cricket (See Post).

Anaya Bangar Shares Throwback Video With Virat Kohli

