Shreyanka Patil made an impact in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023-24 when she took two wickets in as many deliveries. The off-spinner, who made her debut in the last match, dismissed Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath off consecutive balls in the 36th over. Both Mooney and McGrath were trapped lbw and it was a crucial moment in the match as India made a comeback after Australia had gotten off to a flying start with skipper Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield putting on a 189-run stand. Deepti Sharma Completes 100 Wickets in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Phoebe Litchfield in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023–24.

Shreyanka Patil Takes Two Wickets in Two Balls, Watch:

