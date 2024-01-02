Deepti Sharma achieved a very special milestone in her career as she completed 100 wickets in One-Day Internationals. She achieved this feat in 86 matches and got to the mark by dismissing an in-form Phoebe Litchfield, who had scored 119, during the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023-24 on January 2. With this, Sharma joins an elite list of Indian bowlers to have 100 or more ODI wickets. Phoebe Litchfield Scores Her Second One Day International Century, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2023-24.

Deepti Sharma Completes 100 ODI Wickets

100 ODI wickets for Deepti Sharma 1st Indian woman ever to take 100 wickets in multiple formats in internationals What a woman! Legend!#INDvAUS — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) January 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)