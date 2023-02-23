In a piece of shocking news, Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav's father Tilak Yadav has passed away at the age of 74. Umesh's father was ill for the last few months. He was being treated at a private hospital. However as his condition was not improving, he was brought to his home in Milan Chowk, Khaparkheda. Finally, Umesh's father has breathed his last. Umesh is currently with team India as he is a part of the Test squad for the Australia series.

Umesh Yadav’s Father Passes Away

