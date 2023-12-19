The experienced India pacer is set to play IPL as he joins Gujarat Titans for season 2024. Gujarat Titans got him for an amount of INR 5.8 crore. Yadav has great experience in IPL as well as he has played 141 matches in IPL and has taken 136 wickets. His best bowling figures are 4 wickets for 23 runs in IPL. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Umesh Uadav Sold to Gujarat Titans, Alzarri Joseph Goes to LSG for INR 11.50 Crore.

Umesh Yadav Signs for GT

Umesh Yadav is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 5.8 Crore 🙌#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)