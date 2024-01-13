Some fantastic scenes came out of Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, January 13 as the duo of Troy Johnson and Nick Kelly showed some impeccable catching on field during a Super Smash 2023-24 game. Will Young from the Central Districts miscued a ball while trying to hit down the ground. The ball skied and Troy Johnson lost balance while catching it. As he was sliding towards the rope he jumped and threw the ball towards Kelly who was following him. It was an incredible catch and it went viral on social media in no time. Bizarre! Ball Hits ‘Electra Stumps’ But Bails Remain Unmoved During Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2023–24 Match (Watch Video).

Troy Johnson and Nick Kelly Grab Miraculous Relay Catch

For those who can’t see it in other countries pic.twitter.com/H0zDnJurgE — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) January 13, 2024

