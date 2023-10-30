Famous fan of Sri Lankan cricket, Percy Abeysekera, also known as 'Uncle Percy', breathes his last at the age of 87 at Colombo due to long standing illness. He had passed away while receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital, according to family sources. Percy has been supporting the Sri Lankan team since the 1979 ICC Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. India captain Rohit Sharma had also visited Uncle Percy at his residence during the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo. Child Accompanying Sri Lankan Captain Kusal Mendis During National Anthem Faints Ahead of AFG vs SL CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Percy Abeysekera Passes Away At 87

In loving memory of legendary cheerleader, Percy Abeysekera (87). His passion and energy on the cricket field will be dearly missed. 🙏 #RIPUnclePercy pic.twitter.com/JDF3fRU6Ig — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 30, 2023

