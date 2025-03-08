UP Warriorz (UPW) players were spotted wearing pink jerseys, instead of the ones which has the trademark yellow and purple combination during their WPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on March 8. This was for a very special reason on the occasion of International Women's Day 2025. UP Warriorz have dedicated this match against RCB to girl child education and through an initiative in partnership with 'Educate Girls', have provided education to 4,000 girls from ages 6-25. Deepti Sharma, the UP Warriorz captain, also presented a special scroll to RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana. WPL 2025 Eliminator and Final Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for Women's Premier League Playoff Matches?

UP Warriorz Wear Pink Jerseys Against RCB in WPL 2025

A heartfelt initiative to celebrate this special day 😍 A Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the Warriorz out there 🩷 #TATAWPL #UPWvRCB pic.twitter.com/RVJIO5ei20 — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 8, 2025

Here's Why UP Warriorz Players Wore Pink Jerseys in WPL 2025 Match Against RCB

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)